Friday, September 17, 2021
‘Where’s my baby?’: Kareena Kapoor poses with son Jeh’s empty high chair during vacation

Kareena Kapoor is on a family vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. She has not disclosed the location as yet.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 17, 2021 11:17:22 am
kareena vacationKareena Kapoor is on a vacation with her family. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her birthday vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actor is playing her social media game well and has been sharing sneak peeks from her relax time by the beach. But, we do miss the photos of Jeh, Taimur, and Saif.

On Friday morning, Kareena shared a selfie from her breakfast table. Jeh’s high chair is seen next to her as the actor asks, “Where is my baby?”

On Thursday night too, Kareena posted a selfie with a ‘Sweet Dreams’ sticker.

See latest photos from Kareena Kapoor’s family vacation:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
kareena (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena has not disclosed the location on the family vacation. The Pataudis were in the Maldives just a few weeks back to celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday.

Kareena will turn 41 on September 21 and was spotted with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and husband Saif at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor returned to the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan a few days earlier. The film is supposed to release later this year.

