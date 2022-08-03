scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

When Kareena Kapoor said Poo was ‘way ahead of her time’: ‘I wondered why am I doing this?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo from 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains one of her most iconic. But, there was a time when Kareena was not sure about playing it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 4:55:11 pm
kareena kapoor pooKareena Kapoor played Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels it’s “weird” she got to romance all of sister Karisma Kapoor’s co-stars, from Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. But she adds that it only proves how far all of them have come in their careers.

Kareena, who has been acting for past 22 years, has given us some of the most memorable female characters. While she played a sex worker early in her career in Chameli (2004), she gave a critically acclaimed performance in Dev (2004). Among the many hits she has delivered, her two characters – Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) in 2001 and Geet (Jab We Met) in 2007, continue to remain high points.

Also read |Here’s why Poo was the best thing about K3G

Kareena Kapoor’s decision to play an over-the-top self-loving spoilt brat Poo in K3G was quite a risk in just second year of her career, the actor feels despite being a difficult role, it was a lovable one.

Kareena told IANS in 2021, “There has never been a character on Indian screens where a mainstream actor will be so open and bold. It was way ahead of its time. When we were shooting it 20 years ago, Karan used to tell me that ‘This is going to be an iconic character’ and I would be like ‘Why am I doing this?,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

She added, “Even after 20 years every girl remembers Poo or has some connect. It’s just the way she carried herself. She was not a typical heroine. It’s a difficult role to play… to have that kind of timing and dialogue rather than putting glycerine and crying. I think even I can’t do that timing again if I tried getting back to her.”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor responds to reports she demanded Rs 12 cr to play Sita: ‘I was never offered the role’

In 2018, there were reports that Kareena Kapoor is set to return as Poo in a spin-off on a streaming platform. Though nothing was announced, Kareena believed filmmaker Karan Johar would love the idea. She however said, “But I think we should remember it for what it was. When people talk about ‘Kabhi Khushi…’ they talk about Poo and I would like it to remain that way and live with that.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:55:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze
LIVE UPDATES

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Politics of freebies

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement