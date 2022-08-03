When Kareena Kapoor said Poo was ‘way ahead of her time’: ‘I wondered why am I doing this?’

August 3, 2022 4:55:11 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan feels it’s “weird” she got to romance all of sister Karisma Kapoor’s co-stars, from Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. But she adds that it only proves how far all of them have come in their careers.
Kareena, who has been acting for past 22 years, has given us some of the most memorable female characters. While she played a sex worker early in her career in Chameli (2004), she gave a critically acclaimed performance in Dev (2004). Among the many hits she has delivered, her two characters – Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) in 2001 and Geet (Jab We Met) in 2007, continue to remain high points.
Kareena Kapoor’s decision to play an over-the-top self-loving spoilt brat Poo in K3G was quite a risk in just second year of her career, the actor feels despite being a difficult role, it was a lovable one.
Kareena told IANS in 2021, “There has never been a character on Indian screens where a mainstream actor will be so open and bold. It was way ahead of its time. When we were shooting it 20 years ago, Karan used to tell me that ‘This is going to be an iconic character’ and I would be like ‘Why am I doing this?,” she said.
She added, “Even after 20 years every girl remembers Poo or has some connect. It’s just the way she carried herself. She was not a typical heroine. It’s a difficult role to play… to have that kind of timing and dialogue rather than putting glycerine and crying. I think even I can’t do that timing again if I tried getting back to her.”
In 2018, there were reports that Kareena Kapoor is set to return as Poo in a spin-off on a streaming platform. Though nothing was announced, Kareena believed filmmaker Karan Johar would love the idea. She however said, “But I think we should remember it for what it was. When people talk about ‘Kabhi Khushi…’ they talk about Poo and I would like it to remain that way and live with that.”
