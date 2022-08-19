scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘loves of her life’, Saba Pataudi give glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s daddy duties

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo with husband Saif Ali Khan and her parents, calling them the 'loves of her life'. Saba Pataudi, on the other hand, shared a beautiful video of the men in her family with their kids.

kareena kapoor, saif ali khanKareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi shared photos of their family members.

On Friday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with the ‘loves of her life’. In the photo, she is seen posing with husband Saif Ali Khan and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. While the elderly couple sit on the couch, Saif and Kareena are leaning toward them from the side. Bebo wrote, “The Love’s of my Life” and added a heart emoji. While Kareena is seen in a casual black and white checkered shirt, Saif opted for a black t-shirt with cargo pants.

After Kareena, sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring her father, Saif and Kunal Kemmu. She showed them as dads by sharing moments with their respective children.

The video opens with a picture of Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, and then features Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s sweetest moments with his children. There’s also photos of Saif with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and towards the end, Jeh too makes an appearance. Saba also included Kunal Kemmu’s picture with daughter Inaaya.

 

She further captioned it, “Fathers…are special. Friday…dedicated to my Abba… And my brothers who make great dads! These are the pics i could find . I’m sure loads more in my albums … somewhere! So don’t ask me for more !;) Iggy . .sara ..MY favourite clicks ! ! With Tim too! Me ..Abba . Old is Gold. Soha with him too and Kunal n inni Jaan! What more could u want …!!! Lol For now…. This is my father’s special day .”

The video received a lot of love from fans as they dropped heartfelt messages. A social media follower wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is so adorable,” while another added, “Beautiful.. God bless u all 😇.” Many also could not have enough of Sr Pataudi’s good looks as they wrote, “Omg Nawab Pataudi was so handsome!!😍.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office. She next has Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, that will stream on Netflix. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has Adipurush and Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

