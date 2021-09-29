Kareena Kapoor pens sweet wishes for ‘little princess’ Inaaya, mom Soha Ali Khan takes us inside birthday party

September 29, 2021 1:40:45 pm
Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya turns four today, and her aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest wish for her. Kareena on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to wish Inaaya on her birthday.
Sharing a monochrome picture of Inaayaa clicked by Kunal, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess… Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl ❤️.”
While Kareena sent out an inspirational wish for Inaaya, her mother, Soha, gave glimpses from Inaaya’s unicorn themed birthday party at home.
Soha’s sister Saba also took to her social media platform to wish baby Inaaya. Sharing a cute picture of Inaaya, Saba wrote, ” HAaPpY Birthday….to MY Jàan. ❤ Stay blessed . Aani will always have your back ! (Aani….short for khalajaani …).”
A few days ago, Kunal Kemmu, who is shooting in Leh-Ladakh for his upcoming project, had shared a lovely video of Inaaya on the occasion of International Daughters’ Day. He had also shared a heartwarming message for her. “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li’l girl… putting ’em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings,” he wrote.
Soha tied the knot with Kunal on January 25, 2015, after the latter proposed to her in Paris in 2014. The two became parents to Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.
