Kareena Kapoor outshines a Rs 1.75 crore luxury car as she walks the ramp at launch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fashionable choices and doesn’t shy away from flaunting her impeccable taste. Be it her size-zero phenomenon or her maternity wear, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is always making heads turn in the world by setting trends. A favourite of fashion designers, Kareena’s latest appearance on the ramp once again created a the right kind of buzz. The actor chose to wear a denim jumpsuit, which made a powerful statement in itself.

Kareena walked the ramp at the launch of Mercedes Benz latest model of EQS. The launch of the car was accompanied by a fashion show, where Kareena was the show stopper and the start attraction at the event.

Kareena walked a ramp with oozing confidence, holding a jacket casually on the right side, taking the power dressing style to a new level. Her hair were tied in a sleek bun and she paired the look with white sneakers.

Kareena also uploaded a post from her official Instagram account to announce the arrival of the new EQS model. The car is priced at Rs 1.75 crore and above.

The actor was recently seen on screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was the official Hindi adaptation of Oscar winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie starred actor Aamir Khan in the titular character but failed to bring Indian audience to the theatres. The film, which was competing with actor Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, only managed to make Rs 49 crore in the first week. Raksha Bandhan also didn’t perform very well at the Indian box office.

However, Laal Singh Chaddha has reportedly become the highest grossing Hindi film in the international box office. With $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release, Laal Singh Chaddha surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). By comparison, each of those three movies was also a major hit in India. The Telugu hit RRR, however, has made nearly $20 million from international markets.