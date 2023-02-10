Kareena Kapoor on playing Black Widow in Marvel’s Wastelanders: ‘I resonated with her completely, as she’s fierce, intelligent and knows when to make her move’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to voice star in Marvel’s Wastelanders, a new podcast series on Audible. The two actors along with their co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli and Masaba Gupta announced the series in Mumbai on Friday.

Kareena will play the iconic Marvel superhero Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), who is played by Scarlett Johansson is MCU films.

Talking about playing Black Widow, Kareena Kapoor stated that she instantly connected with the character as she “resonated” with her.

She said, “It is an amazing character. I’m very honoured to be a part of this huge series, the first Audible Hindi series of Marvel. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of it. When I got the script, I knew why they wanted me to play her as I resonated with her completely. I think Black Widow is fierce, powerful, intelligent. I won’t say manipulative but she knows when she has to make her moves. So, somehow, it is something that is so fierce so I had an instant connect. I hope, through my voice, I can add my touch to this wonderful character which is truly iconic.”

Saif Ali Khan plays Star-Lord (Peter Quill) in the Audible series and he expressed his excitement of being a part of the world which is created with just audio and won’t have any visuals to support the storyline. He said, “It was only audio and it was absolutely phenomenal.”

In the series, Masaba Gupta will voice the character of Lisa Cartwright, and the actor is excited to be able to make her Audible debut with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She said, “I think the character is amazing and she’s also someone who doesn’t take herself seriously but she is extremely intuitive, extremely intelligent and smart. Everything that happens between her and Helen Black, that is something exciting for me. I’m very excited because to create a world just from your voice is special and a challenge but we’re all on. And, I’m a Kareena Kapoor Khan fan and this is my debut with Audible, so I’m very happy it is with her because I wouldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Sharad Kelkar, who lent his voice to Prabhas in the Baahubali movies and Adipurush, plays Wolverine in Wastelanders.

Sharad shared that he’s been a great Wolverine fan and is now excited to play him in his own way. “I’m a huge fan of Marvel family. You can see the jacket (that he was wearing at the launch event), I bought it ten years back because of Wolverine, and now it’s time to play Wolverine and I’m very happy because main apne tarike se play kar paunga, so I’m very excited for it. It is a different world, time and emotion to play Wolverine,” concluded the actor.

Marvel’s Wastelanders is a Hindi Audible Original podcast series. It is based on the popular English series by the same name.