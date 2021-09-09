Kareena Kapoor on naming sons Jehangir and Taimur, trolling: ‘They’re beautiful names that we liked, there’s nothing else’

Kareena Kapoor has never been afraid to talk about her pregnancy journey, so much so that she has now released a book on it, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible. The book doesn’t shy away from tough or embarrassing topics as the actor speaks about the milestones in her journey.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the superstar spoke about mood swings, how the industry makes a pregnant woman feel and how she didn’t want her photos airbrushed while she was shooting during her second pregnancy with son Jeh.

Kareena also opened up about sex and sex drive during her two pregnancies in her book, saying, “Nobody wants to talk about belching and swollen feet and not feeling sexy enough, or hair loss, or getting such bad mood swings you don’t even feel like talking. That’s why we talk about sex in the book. Most women in India get scared to address this issue. But these are things that we should be talking about.”

Kareena was one of those rare actors who never felt she should not flaunt her baby bump or hide behind something just because she was looking a certain way during that period. Kapoor Khan said she wanted to ‘own’ that phase in her life completely. “Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they are stressed about how they look, that they are no longer this glamorous diva, worried if they put on some weight that people will judge them. There’s still a lot of those taboos. But I just wanted to own it,” the actor added.

Kareena famously shot for a few commercials for the brand Puma while she was expecting Jeh, where it was suggested that the photos should be airbrushed. But Kareena did not want her pictures to be tampered with and said, “I don’t want my photos airbrushed because I’m not looking as skinny as Kate Moss … I don’t want to look like that in my photos.”

And once the noise around her pregnancy died, people became obsessed with her children’s names — Taimur and Jehangir. Trolls were out to get the family because the boys’ names. Explaining her stance on the controversial subject, Kareena Kapoor said, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, where she reunites with her former on-screen partner Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump.