Kareena Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy style, shares new photo

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor says she is ‘obsessed’ with Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence‘s pregnancy style and she took to Instagram to express the same. Kareena shared a photo of JLaw, who was flaunting her baby bump, on her Insta stories.

Kareena just inserted an ‘obsessed’ sticker, instead of captioning it. In the photo, Jennifer Lawrence wore a black and white polka-dotted dress along with black heels and kept her hair loose. Earlier on Monday, Kareena shared a photo of Jennifer where she featured alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena had captioned it, “Simply gorgeous.”

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first baby. The couple got married in October 2019. Last month, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer had said regarding her pregnancy, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

She had added, “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Kareena Kapoor had published her own book, The Pregnancy Bible, where she detailed her struggles and joys of motherhood with sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena welcomed Jeh, earlier this year. She is now awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.