Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor share screen space for the first time: ‘When you shoot with family…’

Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor both belong to the first family of Bollywood but while the two actors are known for being stars of their respective generations, they have never shared screen space. But recently, the aunt-niece shared the screen for a new project and took to social media to announce it to their followers.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Neetu and wrote, “When you shoot with family…”. Neetu reposted the story with “Loveee her.” She shared another photo with the caption, “This shot is more important than the asli (real) shot.” She shared another photo as they relished their food in true Kapoor fashion.

Kareena shared this selfie with her aunt Neetu.

It appears like Kareena and Neetu were shooting for an ad.

When Kareena and Neetu shared a meal.

Neetu’s late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor are brothers, sons of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Neetu recently made her comeback to the movies with Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Neetu stopped working as an actor after she got married to Rishi Kapoor in 1980. In the 2000s, she did a few films with her late husband – Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam and a few guest appearances in Love Aaj Kal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She was recently seen as one of the judges on Colors’ Dance Deewane Juniors. A week ago, Neetu announced her next film with Lionsgate Play.

Kareena is looking forward to the release of Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The film marks her OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, which marks her debut as a producer.