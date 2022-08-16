scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’

Kareena Kapoor was asked to think of a person who has stood by her through thick and thin, while mentalist Suhani Shah tried to guess who Kareena was thinking of.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 1:48:54 pm
Kareena Kapoor was impressed by mentalist Suhani Shah's skills. (Photo: Suhani Shah/YouTube)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was visibly impressed by mentalist Suhani Shah’s skills in a recent interaction. The video was shared on Suhani’s YouTube channel, coinciding with the release of Kareena’s new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

The seven-minute video began with the mentalist showing Kareena a stack of photos of her from over the years. Kareena was asked to pick one of the photos at random. The photo was then cut up and burnt in front of Kareena, but the actor was given one piece of the torn photo to keep safely with herself.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Suhani then asked her to think of a person who has stood by her through thick and thin. After a series of questions, she guessed the name of the person as ‘Amu’. “Oh my God! How did you? Somebody has told her,” Kareena said in disbelief. As Suhani assured her that she isn’t cheating, and that mentalism is a skill and art form that she has practiced over 25 years, Kareena said, “Are you like a guru or what? This is a legit job that you have, you should be calling people and saying that you can do this and help them.”

As her final trick, Suhani asked Kareena to cut a cake that was laying in front of them. As Kareena followed the instructions, she discovered that the photograph that Suhani had torn up and lit on fire a few minutes ago was baked into the cake. To make sure that it was the same photo, Suhani asked her to pull out the tiny piece of it that she had with her, and see if it fit. Kareena was even more impressed. “You’re spooky. This is a horror show, they’ve conned me on this. This is a horror show, this isn’t a mentalist show,” she said, before giving Suhani her ‘approval’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The film has underperformed at the box office, grossing only Rs 46 crore in India in five days of release. Reports suggest that the film could wrap up its theatrical run with merely Rs 75 crore domestically, and will have to rely on a China release for any shot at success.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:48:54 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement