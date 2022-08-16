Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’

Kareena Kapoor Khan was visibly impressed by mentalist Suhani Shah’s skills in a recent interaction. The video was shared on Suhani’s YouTube channel, coinciding with the release of Kareena’s new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role.

The seven-minute video began with the mentalist showing Kareena a stack of photos of her from over the years. Kareena was asked to pick one of the photos at random. The photo was then cut up and burnt in front of Kareena, but the actor was given one piece of the torn photo to keep safely with herself.

Suhani then asked her to think of a person who has stood by her through thick and thin. After a series of questions, she guessed the name of the person as ‘Amu’. “Oh my God! How did you? Somebody has told her,” Kareena said in disbelief. As Suhani assured her that she isn’t cheating, and that mentalism is a skill and art form that she has practiced over 25 years, Kareena said, “Are you like a guru or what? This is a legit job that you have, you should be calling people and saying that you can do this and help them.”

As her final trick, Suhani asked Kareena to cut a cake that was laying in front of them. As Kareena followed the instructions, she discovered that the photograph that Suhani had torn up and lit on fire a few minutes ago was baked into the cake. To make sure that it was the same photo, Suhani asked her to pull out the tiny piece of it that she had with her, and see if it fit. Kareena was even more impressed. “You’re spooky. This is a horror show, they’ve conned me on this. This is a horror show, this isn’t a mentalist show,” she said, before giving Suhani her ‘approval’.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The film has underperformed at the box office, grossing only Rs 46 crore in India in five days of release. Reports suggest that the film could wrap up its theatrical run with merely Rs 75 crore domestically, and will have to rely on a China release for any shot at success.