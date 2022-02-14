Kareena Kapoor celebrates Valentine’s Day with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor ‘mine’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora on Monday gave a glimpse of their Valentine’s Day mood. While Kareena’s special day included Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and ice-creams, Malaika couldn’t let go of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s embrace.

Kareena shared an adorable click of her husband and elder son on Instagram. Saif, who seems to be clicking the selfie, looks dazzled while Taimur looks happy holding his ice-cream stick. Kareena often gives us a sneak peek into her family time. From photos and videos from their vacations to weekend getaways, Kareena and Saif leave fans asking for more. In her latest upload, she wrote, “Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream… #forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in 2016 and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi in 2021.

While Kareena’s Valentine’s Day is a family affair, her close friend Malaika Arora marked the day with a mushy photo featuring beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika posted a love-soaked click of them on Instagram calling Arjun “mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. The two have often expressed their love for each other in several interviews and social media posts.

In a recent conversation with writer Twinkle Khanna, posted on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Kareena said that she and Saif developed a ‘karmic connection’ while working together in Tashan. “Saif and I were always supposed to do a couple of films together, which we never ended up doing. I always said no to them,” she said.