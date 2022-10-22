Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora turn heads as they attend another Diwali party. See photos here

With the season of festivities and Diwali parties going on, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang are setting the bar high for fashion enthusiasts. The actor along with sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Maliaka Arora and Amrita Arora had a gala time at one of the city’s high profile Diwali parties on Friday.

Many celebrities have lately been flaunting thir traditional outfits at various celebrity parties, but Kareena and Malaika donned fashionable western outfits at this bash.

Kareena dressed in a strappy, black midi dress looking comfortable and classic at the same time. She pulled her hair back into a neat ponytail as she stepped in the party, completing her look with black sandals. While she didn’t stop for long enough to pose for the paparazzi, the actor definitely looked party-ready in the outfit.

Actor Kareena Kapoor arrives at a Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kareena Kapoor arrives at a Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish in a black midi dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika, on the other hand, opted for a neon green outfit. The actor, who also went for a neatly tied ponytail, went for matching neon green shoes with black base, giving the illusion of glow in the dark. Malla, as she is called by her close friends, looked stylish and fashionable.

Actor Malaika Arora arrives at a friend’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Malaika Arora arrives at a friend’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Malaika Arora in a neon green dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Malaika Arora in a neon green dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora’s matching shoes caught everyone’s attention. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora’s matching shoes caught everyone’s attention. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika also uploaded pictures on her social media account of the four of them. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were also in attendance at the same party.

Actors Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora. (Photo: Malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Actors Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora. (Photo: Malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Actor Shibani Dandekar also attended the same Diwali bash. (Photo: Malaikaaroraofficial) Actor Shibani Dandekar also attended the same Diwali bash. (Photo: Malaikaaroraofficial)

Lately, many celebrities have hosted Diwali parties in Bollywood. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar have turned hosts for this festive season. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also had a star studded Diwali bash, which was attended by the who’s who of the film and fashion world.