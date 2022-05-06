Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar meet for a delectable feast at Karisma Kapoor’s house. See inside photos

Karisma Kapoor hosted a mid week celebration at her house on Thursday and the party was attended by some of her closest friends and family members. The gathering saw Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor in attendance.

Manish Malhotra shared various photos from inside the party on his Instagram stories.

Manish shared a photo with Kareena and Karisma.

He tagged Kareena and Karisma as the 'stunning girls'.

Manish shared a selfie with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Sanjay Kapoor was also in attendance at the party.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose for a selfie.

Bollywood wives fame Maheep Kapoor was also present at the dinner party.

Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of the feast.

Malaika also shared a photo of the spread.

Earlier, a few celebrities were clicked as they arrived for the party.

Malaika Arora clicked outside Karisma's residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar poses for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor arrives for Karisma Kapoor’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra arrives for Karisma's dinner party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor recently announced that she will next be seen in Abhinay Deo’s Brown. Backed by Zee Studios, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to divulge whether the project is a feature film or a web series.

The film is billed as a neo noir crime drama set in Kolkata, and also stars Surya Sharma. Karisma said in a statement, “Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up… I can’t wait to begin shooting.”