Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar meet for a delectable feast at Karisma Kapoor’s house. See inside photos

Updated: May 6, 2022 10:49:46 am
Karisma Kapoor hosted a mid week celebration at her house on Thursday and the party was attended by some of her closest friends and family members. The gathering saw Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor in attendance.
Manish Malhotra shared various photos from inside the party on his Instagram stories.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, a few celebrities were clicked as they arrived for the party.
Karisma Kapoor recently announced that she will next be seen in Abhinay Deo’s Brown. Backed by Zee Studios, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to divulge whether the project is a feature film or a web series.
The film is billed as a neo noir crime drama set in Kolkata, and also stars Surya Sharma. Karisma said in a statement, “Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up… I can’t wait to begin shooting.”
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-