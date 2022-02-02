Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy mid-week girls’ day-out. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan met her close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora over lunch on Wednesday. The trio was snapped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The fans missed seeing Karisma Kapoor, who is also a part of the gang.

While Kareena kept it casual in jeans and a T-shirt, Malaika was in her stylish best. Amrita wore a kaftan dress. The three were masked up and were photographed as they waited for their car.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora met over lunch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are thick friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped in Mumbai.

The trio’s Wednesday get-together comes just a few days after they celebrated Amrita’s 41st birthday. The three Bollywood stars along with Kareena’s elder sister Karisma, met for a midnight cake cutting session. Also seen arriving on the occasion was Malaika’s beau Arjun Kapoor, and her son Arhaan Khan.

Last week, Kareena spent a relaxed afternoon with Malaika, Amrita, filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The pictures from the meet were posted by Malhotra on Instagram. Kareena and Amrita also shared the clicks in their Instagram stories. Kareena and Malaika twinned in black, while Amrita wore a floral dress with a yellow jacket. Karan wore a light brown tracksuit.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 in December. After spending a few of days in isolation, Kareena recovered and thanked Karisma for being ‘her anchor’. She also gave a shout to her husband Saif Ali Khan, for being patient.