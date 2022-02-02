scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy mid-week girls’ day-out. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were snapped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 2, 2022 8:56:20 pm
kareena malaika amrita photosKareena Kapoor along with sister Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan met her close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora over lunch on Wednesday. The trio was snapped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The fans missed seeing Karisma Kapoor, who is also a part of the gang.

While Kareena kept it casual in jeans and a T-shirt, Malaika was in her stylish best. Amrita wore a kaftan dress. The three were masked up and were photographed as they waited for their car.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan she’s a ‘dangerous girl from a dangerous family’
kareena malaika amrita photos Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena malaika amrita latest pics Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora met over lunch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena malaika amrita friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are thick friends. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena kapoor news Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The trio’s Wednesday get-together comes just a few days after they celebrated Amrita’s 41st birthday. The three Bollywood stars along with Kareena’s elder sister Karisma, met for a midnight cake cutting session. Also seen arriving on the occasion was Malaika’s beau Arjun Kapoor, and her son Arhaan Khan.

Also watch |Malaika Arora defeats sister Amrita Arora in arm wrestling match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Last week, Kareena spent a relaxed afternoon with Malaika, Amrita, filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The pictures from the meet were posted by Malhotra on Instagram. Kareena and Amrita also shared the clicks in their Instagram stories. Kareena and Malaika twinned in black, while Amrita wore a floral dress with a yellow jacket. Karan wore a light brown tracksuit.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora are ‘back’ after beating Covid: Saif Ali Khan joins them for a get-together at Karisma Kapoor’s home. See photos

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 in December. After spending a few of days in isolation, Kareena recovered and thanked Karisma for being ‘her anchor’. She also gave a shout to her husband Saif Ali Khan, for being patient.

