Kareena Kapoor makes a stylish statement as she heads to airport with Saif and sons Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday was clicked heading to Kalina airport along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena turned heads in her yellow caption Gucci t-shirt, while Saif was dressed a little formally in a pair of white trousers and a blue t-shirt.

Kareena opted for a more relaxed kind of airport look, complete with a cool set of sneakers and a pair of shades. Meanwhile, her younger son Jeh was seen with his nanny even as little Taimur made a fashion statement of his own. He was dressed in a blue top and blue jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked comfortable yet stylish as she headed to the airport.

Taimur Ali Khan with his brother Jeh.

Saif and Kareena seen getting out of the car.

Kareena waves at the camera.

Kareena Kapoor on her way to the airport along with Saif Ali Khan.

On Sunday, Kareena was snapped with Jeh outside her father and former actor Randhir Kapoor’s house. She was seen posing for the camera before heading off to her own place.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump. The feature also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya playing pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in a Sujoy Ghosh movie. The superstar is also producing a movie with Ekta Kapoor for filmmaker Hansal Mehta.