scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Kareena Kapoor makes a stylish statement as she heads to airport with Saif and sons Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in her yellow caption Gucci t-shirt, as she was clicked along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan at the Kalina airport on Tuesday morning.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 1:56:41 pm
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at airport along with her family on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday was clicked heading to Kalina airport along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena turned heads in her yellow caption Gucci t-shirt, while Saif was dressed a little formally in a pair of white trousers and a blue t-shirt.

Kareena opted for a more relaxed kind of airport look, complete with a cool set of sneakers and a pair of shades. Meanwhile, her younger son Jeh was seen with his nanny even as little Taimur made a fashion statement of his own. He was dressed in a blue top and blue jeans.

More from Entertainment |Ratna Pathak Shah on marriage with Naseeruddin Shah: ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak was our first play and that’s the story of our life’
kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan looked comfortable yet stylish as she headed to the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) taimur Taimur Ali Khan with his brother Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) saif and kareena Saif and Kareena seen getting out of the car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena pics Kareena waves at the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor on her way to the airport along with Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Sunday, Kareena was snapped with Jeh outside her father and former actor Randhir Kapoor’s house. She was seen posing for the camera before heading off to her own place.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump. The feature also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya playing pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in a Sujoy Ghosh movie. The superstar is also producing a movie with Ekta Kapoor for filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

DeepikDeepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos 660a Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 26: Latest News

Advertisement