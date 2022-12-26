scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Kareena Kapoor’s ‘love’ Saif Ali Khan plays guitar, Anushka Sharma is all smiles posing with Santa Claus on Christmas. See all photos and videos

On Christmas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma shared glimpses of their celebration on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma celebrated Christmas.
It is the season of celebration and Bollywood stars too were seen in a joyous mood. Kareena Kapoor posted a video of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar at their Christmas celebration. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma decided to share solo photos of herself given no one likes themselves in group photos.

In the video shared by Kareena, Saif can be seen sitting near a decorated Christmas tree, as he played the guitar. Dressed in his trademark white kurta-pyajama with an overcoat and his glasses, the Omkara actor looked handsome as he strung the instrument. Mid-way through, youngest son Jeh Ali Khan walked in calling out to him, only to be stopped by their dog.

“The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… ❤️ And having my babies and best friends around ❤️ Love, light, and music to all… ❤️ Merry Christmas everyone ❤️,” Kareena captioned the post.

Also Read |Anushka Sharma, the self-made star and producer: How she always stayed in spotlight, even when she didn’t act

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

 

Anushka Sharma shared some goofy photos of herself on Instagram from her Christmas celebration. Dressed in a red crop top and blue denim, the actor completed her look with a white shirt and a reindeer horn-styled hairband. While the first two photos had her posing in front of the Christmas tree, in the next set, she’s seen laughing her heart out as she posed with a man, dressed as Santa Claus.

Also Read |When Anushka Sharma was asked if she’s just ‘a beautiful girl’ being used to sell films by wearing provocative clothes; here’s how she responded

“T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture 🤭❤️🎄🎅,” she wrote with the photos.

Other celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif also celebrated Christmas with their loved ones.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:36:33 am
