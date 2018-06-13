It’s work and play for Kareena Kapoor in London, see photos

Kareena Kapoor simply loves to keep herself busy but she knows well to give time to her family too. Kareena Kapoor simply loves to keep herself busy but she knows well to give time to her family too.

After making a dent at the box office with her latest release Veere Di Wedding, Kareen Kapoor headed to London for a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. However, it looks like the actor also had work on her itinerary.

Going by some recent photos shared on Kareena’s fan pages, the actor is seen with a film crew. The actor, reportedly, shot for a commercial in London and the photos show that she really did not mind doing so on a vacation.

While we first saw Kareena celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in London, some photos on fan pages later showed that she was holidaying with Saif and Taimur. Saif, Kareena and Taimur were spotted strolling around London. They were also photographed enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

Kareena simply loves to keep herself busy but she knows well to give time to her family too. As per some recent reports, the actor has a Dharma Productions film in her kitty but she has still not signed on the dotted line.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Their first child Taimur was born in 2016.

