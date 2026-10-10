Kareena Kapoor stuns Lando Norris With Saif Ali Khan’s ‘World Championship’ claim. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sat down for a conversation with F1 driver Lando Norris and caught him by surprise when she revealed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had won a World Championship 19 years ago — referring to his character in the 2007 film Tara Rum Pum. The duo shared a fun exchange, a glimpse of which was unveiled by Google on Friday evening. Titled Tea Brake With Kareena and Lando, the special conversation took place on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The promo begins with Kareena referring to Saif’s role as a champion racer in Tara Rum Pum and jokingly telling Lando, “My husband won the World Championship 19 years ago.” Taken aback by her remark, Lando quipped, “So we are the same, basically.”

Kareena then offered the F1 driver a cup of Indian masala chai. When Lando admitted, “I am not normally a tea drinker,” the actor responded, “But you can definitely spill some tea.” With a smile, Lando replied, “I can.”

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Kareena then fired a series of questions at the racing driver, but he struggled to answer the initial ones. She first asked, “How many laps are there in the Singapore Grand Prix?” Her next question was, “How many podiums does Lando have in his McLaren racing career?” Watching him struggle to come up with answers, Kareena asked, “Do you remember anything?”

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She then gave him another chance by asking, “How many times has McLaren won the Constructors’ Championship?” This time, Lando had an answer ready. “This one I know. Eight before, so ten altogether,” he said. Delighted to finally hear a correct response, Kareena cheered him on with an enthusiastic, “Oooh!”

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The conversation then moved to a game segment in which Kareena challenged Lando to decode Indian gestures. She pinched the skin on her neck, leaving the F1 driver puzzled. Repeating the gesture, he asked, “This?” before guessing, “It’s killing me.” Kareena burst out laughing and clarified, “No, it’s like I swear.” “Okay, that makes sense,” Lando responded.

Kareena then demonstrated her signature pout, which Lando promptly recreated. Impressed by his attempt, the actor gave him a perfect score, declaring, “10 on 10.”

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Kareena’s association with McLaren was announced recently after the team shared a picture of the actor on its official Instagram handle. Sharing the photograph, the team introduced her as “the newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran.