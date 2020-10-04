Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu share heartwarming birthday wishes for Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor called sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, "pillar of the family". (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan turned 42 on Sunday. On the occasion, two of the most adorable birthday wishes she received were from husband Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two stars took to their Instagram accounts to wish Soha.

Kunal, who is currently basking in the success of Abhay 2 and his recent release Lootcase, shared a couple click with Soha and wrote an adorable Instagram post which read, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had 😉 The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my ❤️”

Kareena, who recently made her Instagram debut also shared a picture with Soha where the two mothers are holding their kids, Taimur and Inaaya, respectively. Kareena captioned the image as, “Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law… Happy birthday you…❤️ We love you @sakpataudi…❤️”

She also commented on Kunal’s post for Soha which read, “Our favourites …have to agree on the dictionary part …I have one too.”

B-town stars like Neha Dhupia, Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ken Ghosh, Zoa Morani, Sandeepa Dhar and others also wished Soha.

On her part, Soha shared a photo hugging Inaaya. She called her daughter, her “best birthday present ever!!”

Soha, who was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018), is known for films like Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile and Khoya Khoya Chand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd