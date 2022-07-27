Kareena Kapoor teases Koffee with Karan appearance; Aamir Khan expected to join her to promote Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to be ready to feature on Koffee with Karan Season 7. The actor, who will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself, dressed in black. Kareena is a seasoned Koffee veteran and has appeared in practically every season with a different guest, including Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

She captioned her post, “I like my Koffee black.” Aamir has also featured a few times on KwK, once with Kiran Rao in Season 4, and another time with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in Season 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, there is speculation that her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan will feature on the show as well. Kareena and Aamir’s film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’s classic Forrest Gump, and will be released on August 11. The duo have worked together before in 3 Idiots and Talaash.

According to recent reports, Aamir and Kareena are expected to discuss the chasm between the Bollywood and South industries on KwK, the growth of OTT and the future of Bollywood. Aamir is also expected to open up about his personal life, and separations from both ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, according to News 18.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are will be featured as the guests on the next episode of Koffee with Karan, which will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday. In the promos for the episode, Karan Johar quizzed them on intimate details of their lives and put Ananya on the spot by asking about her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.