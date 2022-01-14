Kareena Kapoor says ‘my kids are absolute monsters, especially Taimur’, reveals weekend plans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to spend the upcoming weekend with her tiny tots Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actor took to her social media platforms to share a video mentioning how she will be watching Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video with her two boys. Kareena’s post caption reads: “My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I’m going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime @primevideoin 👻😋🙌🏼.”

In the video, Kareena says, “My kids are absolute monsters, specially Taimur. But today I am gonna show them who the real monster is.” She then applies a monster filter and says, “Check out this new filter by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. My family absolutely loves this franchise, so don’t forget to watch it on Amazon Prime.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has released on Amazon Prime on January 14. The animated film is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon from a screenplay by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three films. The film features the voices of Selena Gomez (Mavis), Brian Hull (Drac), Jim Gaffigan (Van Helsing), Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man) and Keegan-Michael Key (Murray).

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.