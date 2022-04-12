Kareena Kapoor’s morning begins with son Jeh and his creative ‘morning mess’. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan seems to be imbibing his parents’ artistic skills. On Tuesday morning, Kareena shared a picture of Jeh on her Instagram stories. In the photo, Jeh has his back towards to the camera. He can be seen seated on his play-gym with a couple of white drawing sheets around him. We also spot Jeh’s artistic work on a paper, which has red crayon all over it. Sharing the picture, an excited Kareena wrote, “Morning mess…mera beta.” She also added a lot of heart-emojis.

Kareena has two sons – Taimur and Jeh – with Saif Ali Khan. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, and had two children with her – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Kareena joked that Saif had a child every decade. “I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa),” she shared.

On the work front, Kareena has her hands full. She has Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha ready for release. She is set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh directorial, which is an adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

“I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew,” she said. The project will see her sharing the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.