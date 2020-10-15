Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, thanks Aamir for a ‘poignant’ journey

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finished filming her scenes in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Given the pandemic and her pregnancy, the actor shared how she was nervous during the shoot, but her passion for work kept her going.

Sharing a photo of herself and co-star Aamir Khan from one of the shoot locations, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

She also thanked Aamir and the film’s director Advait Chandan for an ‘intense yet poignant’ experience. The actor further wrote, “Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again…❤️❤️.”

Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

In an earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor said that reuniting with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots has been “unbelievable”.

Kareena Kapoor’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha was launched by Aamir Khan on Valentine’s Day. Kareena Kapoor’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha was launched by Aamir Khan on Valentine’s Day.

“It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena told PTI.

Previously scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha will now arrive in theatres on Christmas 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd