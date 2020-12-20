Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Taimur on fourth birthday: No one will ever love you like Amma

Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable wish on son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday penned an emotional post on Instagram for son Taimur on his fourth birthday.

A love letter for her son, the doting mother shared her life-long wish for him — “Do everything in life that makes you smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Posting a picture of Taimur picking up haystack, Kareena wrote, “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy… but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake…”

The Good Newwz star also wrote that no one could or would love Taimur the way she did. “Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy… but above all else… do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Son… My Tim.”



Kareena’s friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Poonam Damania and Punit Malhotra also wished Taimur in comments under his mother’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena’s actor-sister Karisma Kapoor wished her nephew on Instagram with a collage of herself and Taimur smiling and pouting. “Kisses for my jaan Taimur Happy Birthday! We love you loads!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya and Taimur to wish her nephew. “Happy birthday Tim Tim 🎉 My big brother – four today and for always,” the actor wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in 2016, four years after marriage.

