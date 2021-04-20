scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Kareena Kapoor wishes mother Babita on birthday: ‘Lolo and I will trouble you forever’

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother and yesteryear actor Babita on her birthday. Babita turned 74 on Tuesday.

New Delhi
April 20, 2021 12:47:26 pm
kareena kapoor babita birthday post karismaBabita turned 74 on Tuesday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actor and new mommy in B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her mother and yesteryear star Babita on her birthday. Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kareena shared a beautiful click where she and elder sister Karisma Kapoor are posing with Babita. She also shared a black-and-white photo of the veteran actor from the bygone era. Babita turned 74 this year.

“Happy Birthday to our strength, our world… my mother. Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever… that’s what mothers are for…,” Kareena wrote in her caption.

People from the industry including designer Manish Malhotra and best friend Amrita Arora also commented on Kareena’s post to wish Babita. Her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also dropped comments.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor on what she takes to bed with her: Saif Ali Khan, pajamas and a wine bottle

Ever since Kareena made her Instagram debut, her social media handle has become a window into her personal life. She often shares photos and videos with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur as well as peeks into her professional commitments.

She recently shared how she was spending her weekend in the lovely company of her family. Posting a picture of Saif, Taimur and her little son, Kareena wrote, “This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?”

Smartly enough, she hid the face of her newborn son with a smiley. Ever since his birth in February this year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see his face.

