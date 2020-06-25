May our morning phone chats last forever: Kareena wishes Karisma on birthday with a lovely video

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

On Karisma Kapoor’s 46th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared videos and photos from their childhood days.

Wishing her elder sister who is like her ‘second mother’, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend…To the ultimate Diva… Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! ❤ May our morning phone chats last forever ❤”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweet gesture left Karisma Kapoor emotional as she commented on the video, “I love this… ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you my bobe.”

Not just Kareena, Sonam Kapoor also had an adorable message for Karisma. Sharing photos of herself and the birthday girl, Sonam thanked Karisma “for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies”.

She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor. You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you ❤️”

Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Tamannaah Bhatia also sent their best wishes to the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor on her birthday.

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor!

