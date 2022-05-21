Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma chill during break on the set of Devotion of Suspect X. See viral photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma were spotted chilling on the Darjeeling sets of Devotion of Suspect X. The pictures have surfaced online and were shared on fan accounts of the two actors.

Kareena and Vijay were seen relaxing alongside each other during a break in shooting.

The film is being directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The novel has already been adapted multiple times in South Korea, China, US and even in India in Tamil.

The Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat, marks Kareena’s OTT debut. The project has been in development for a long time.

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Apart from the Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on August 11.

Vijay Varma, meanwhile, will next be seen in Alia Bhatt’s production debut Darlings. His last project was Audible’s Sandman Hindi version, in which he voiced the titular character, also called Morpheus.