Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others celebrate Father’s Day with adorable photos

Bollywood is celebrating Father’s Day on Saturday. From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan, celebrities are sharing adorable photos on their respective social media handles. Neetu Kapoor shared her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s photo with a caption that read, “always in our hearts.” Namrata Shirodkar shared a selfie with Mahesh Babu and expressed how she is “grateful” about sharing her life with him. She also mentioned, “To the man of my heart and the father of our kids.. Happy father’s day @urstrulymahesh.” Karan Johar shared adorable clicks with kids – Yash and Roohi. Sharing the clicks, he wrote, “A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love,time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas !!! What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn’t just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is…”

Sonam Kapoor, who is set to embrace motherhood for the first time this year, wished Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day. Sharing throwback photos, Kapoor called the actor “the best dad in the world. Love you. No one compares to you.” Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Father’s Day with his family. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Tusshar Kapoor called Jeetendra as a lenient father. “He’s been a very lenient father, calmer and more easy going. He’s never shouted at us. Mom was stricter. I don’t like to be strict with my son too. Sometimes I get hyper and I have to control myself. I want to present myself as a patient father in front of my son. I haven’t aged the way our parents aged when they were in their 40s. They aged very fast,” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also shared photos with Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on Father’s Day. Amitabh Bachchan on his blog shared his throwback photos with father Harivanshrai Bachchan. He said for him “every day a Father’s day.” Sharing a post, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us… for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for! I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there.” Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable photo of her father. Janhvi Kapoor called Boney Kapoor “the best man I know.” Vicky Kaushal also shared a glimpse of his candid moment with Sham Kaushal.

Dia Mirza called Vaibhav Rekhi “best father” in the world, shared adorable pictures of him with Samara and son Avyaan. Kriti Sanon said her father “will always be the first man” she loved. Madhuri Dixit shared a perfect family photo with a caption that read, “A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can. Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned.”

“It may be a memory that is as yellowed and blurry as this photograph but it’s a moment I return to often,” Soha Ali Khan wrote along with a throwback picture. Bobby Deol and Esha Deol also wished legendary actor Dharmendra on Father’s Day. While Esha wrote, “I love you”, Bobby shared some of his adorable moments with the actor and called him his “biggest role model” and “the one man I can always count on!”

Check out the posts:

Vicky Kaushal’s Father’s Day post. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal’s Father’s Day post. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Rishi Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Rishi Kapoor/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma shared her father’s picture on Instagram Stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma shared her father’s picture on Instagram Stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Father’s Day post for Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor’s Father’s Day post for Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s picture with his father. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan’s picture with his father. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Dia Mirza’s post for Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza’s post for Vaibhav Rekhi. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

