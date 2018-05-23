Kareena Kapoor Khan: I believe in equality but I won’t say I am a feminist

Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at the music launch of Veere Di Wedding in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at the music launch of Veere Di Wedding in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her big-ticket film Veere Di Wedding. At it music launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, she said that though she does believe in equality, she does not relate to feminism.

Veere Di Wedding is a dramedy about four female friends in their late 20s fighting their own life battles. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. At the event, Kareena was asked what is feminism for her and if she identifies with the concept.

Hesitant to give an answer initially, Kareena finally said, “I believe in equality. I won’t say I am a feminist,” she began, as her co-star, Sonam, a self-confessed feminist, cheered her on. “I would say I am a woman. Above all, I am a human being. But I would say I am as much proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor,” Kareena continued, as her Veere Di Wedding team on the stage welcomed her answer with an applause.

Also present at the event were the film’s producers Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Rhea was asked by a male reporter if she was happy with the current buzz that the film has created with its exciting cast and youthful, peppy soundtrack, after the initial criticism to its trailer, which people panned for “trying too hard”. She said, “They asked Kareena, ‘Are you a feminist?’ What is the definition of a feminist? A feminist is someone, who believes that boys and girls are equal. That’s the actual definition of a feminist if you look up in the dictionary. Coming back to your question, I am actually not surprised. My TG (target audience) that you speak of is normal girls, women, boys, people and they know this is true (the behaviour of the characters as shown in the trailer) so, how can you be angry about the truth? You have to be relaxed about it. The film assumes that everybody knows that girls are just like you (men). They make the same mistakes, they use the same language, they are just prettier.”

Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to hit theatres on June 1 and will clash with Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

