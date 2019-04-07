Have you seen these videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Malaika Arora?

New videos featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to celebs posting on World Health Day, here’s what Bollywood celebrities have been upto lately.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have featured in a new commercial. The video was shared by Poonam Damania, Kareena’s manager.

Rakul Preet also shared a video with a caption that read, “Happpy WORLD HEALTH DAY!! Plz give importance to your health as “the only place you live in is your body”❤️.”

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of her parents dancing. She wrote, “Happie bday!! JAI MATA DI…. parents r GODS ON EARTH ! May u live my years too ! Happie bday papa.”

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani feature in a new commercial of Pepsi.

Arbaaz Khan shared a teaser video of the upcoming episode of his chat show and wrote, “Guess our next Guest on #PinchByArbaazKhan *Hint: He made his debut in a #KaranJohar film. @QuPlayTv @QuickHeal @VenkysCIM @panchshilrealty @Seqrite @ZEE5India ‪#QuPlayTV #Pinch #HootMumbai.”

“Not too sure about what I’m doing but kinda love it 😜❤️,” wrote Ananya Panday in this video’s caption.

Remo D’Souza shared a video with the hashtag #JumpForHealth.

Sunny Leone shared a fun video on her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora was seen performing to the track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” with her team.