Kareena Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, says she’s off to kiss Taimur and Jeh ‘like never before’ as she thanks Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday took to Instagram to announce that she has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor shared a message thanking her friends and family for supporting her as she remained in quarantine, with special mentions for her sister Karisma Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

She wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs… The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before – Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Kareena Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar.

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Story. A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Story.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that Kareena had tested negative for the new variant of coronavirus. A sample of her test was sent for genome sequencing amid the Omicron scare.

ANI wrote in a tweet on Friday, “Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.” The samples of Bollywood celebrities such as Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora have also been sent for the same test. They had all tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party at Karan Johar’s residence.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (file photo) pic.twitter.com/PEm91oiRA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Karan Johar, in a social media statement, had denied any lapse in precaution at his end, and had requested more sensitive coverage of the incident in the press. “All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly,” he had written.

Kareena Kapoor had announced her diagnosis in a social media post. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

The actor has since shared several updates from quarantine. She posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan as he enjoyed a hot beverage on the terrace of a nearby building. She also expressed sadness at not being able to be with her two sons Taimur and Jehangir.