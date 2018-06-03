Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan: Extremely bored of questions about Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is at present celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan is at present celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding.

Indian media’s undying obsession with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has left the parents exhausted, by their own admission. Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena recently said she is bored of fielding questions about her baby, which make their way to every interaction that she has with a journalist.

Kareena Kapoor, admittedly, is having a tough time striking a balance between allowing her over a year-old son become the centre of paparazzi’s attention and giving him a normal, grounded childhood. The actor has said it worries her that Taimur has begun responding to photographers’ call to him for pictures.

During a group interview to promote her latest film Veere Di Wedding, the actor was expectedly asked about Taimur and how she has been juggling between motherhood and film promotions. While Kareena patiently entertained the questions, when a scribe asked her how tired she is answering questions about her famous tot, the actor said, “Very. I am very bored of answering questions about him. He is not even (present) with me and still I am being asked about him.”

Veere Di Wedding arrived in theatres on Friday and received mixed response from audience and critics. The film, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, earned over Rs 10 crore on its opening day. It has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat fame, and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

