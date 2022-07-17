scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor-Taimur’s ‘messy gelato series’ to Saif posing like a royal, a peek inside Khans’ London diary

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed some ice-cream time on London streets, while Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in his latest avatar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 17, 2022 9:24:37 am
kareena, Taimur, saifKareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan are having a fun summertime in London. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be on a never-ending family vacation in London. The Pataudis have been seen posing for a series of clicks of late. On Saturday too, Kareena shared some clicks from her quality time with Taimur Ali Khan and we couldn’t help but share the photos. Saif Ali Khan too appeared in an update.

Kareena took to her Instagram story to share some moments from her mom and son time. Bebo and Tim were seen enjoying some ice-cream time on London streets.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor chills with friends and son Jeh as Saif Ali Khan ‘cooks up a storm in kitchen’. See photos

Kareena wrote with her first photo from this ice-cream pictures series, “The messy Gelato series with Tim,” along with some emoticons.

Kareena was seen in a yellow co-ord set while Taimur was seen posing in style in a white t-shirt and black shorts. It seems like a fun summertime in London for Kareena and her family.

See Kareena and Taimur’s photos:

kareena, taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena, taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena, taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena, taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena also shared a click that featured her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan sitting on the other side of the table and the text on the photo read, “Quite a view this evening,” with a red heart emoji. The all-suited Saif looked dapper in the click.

See Saif Ali Khan’s latest photo:

saif ali khan (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena had recently shared some clicks of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan as they enjoyed India vs England cricket match. It was Taimur’s ‘first’ cricket outing in a stadium.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha. She also has Devotion of Suspect X in her kitty, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

