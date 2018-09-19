Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, see photos and videos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by offering prayers at Rima Jain's house in Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 1:16:48 pm
kareena kapoor khan and taimur attend Lord Ganesha Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan visited Rima Jain’s house to offer prayers to Lord Ganpati.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bollywood are in full swing. Joining the celebration is Chote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan who was seen at Rima Jain’s house along with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena’s cousin and actor Armaan Jain shared a photo in which himself, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain and others are posing for the camera but Taimur just cannot wait to play with his mamu.

It seems like post the prayers, Kareena’s cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were quite busy with Taimur. The two brothers shared videos and photos, which are proof that not just us but even Kapoor family and their relatives are equally in love with this child.

In one of the photos, Taimur can be seen feeding sweets to Armaan. The actor captioned the photo as, “The adventures of Mama and Tim Tim” while in another post, we see the little munchkin learning to play with an Air Hover Football.

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unofficial Instagram page shared Boomerangs of Taimur.

Check out the videos and photos:

kareena kapoor and taimur photo Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan at Rima Jain’s house. taimur ali khan photos Taimur Ali Khan and his uncle Aadar Jain playing Air Hover Football.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others. The film will be helmed by Karan Johar.

