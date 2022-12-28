Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur get ready for skiing, Saif Ali Khan relishes fondue as the family holidays in Gstaad

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are having a good time in Gstaad, Switzerland, with their kids Taimur and Jeh. The family is in Gstaad to ring in 2023. It has been a family tradition for them to celebrate New Year in Gstaad but they missed it for the last few years due to the pandemic.

Kareena, who is quite active on social media, is sharing several pictures of her family vacation on Instagram. Recently, she posted a mirror selfie with son Taimur as they got ready for skiing. Taimur looked all-set for skiing as he wore a helmet and gloves. Kareena was seen wearing a white jacket with her hair tied in a bun. Sharing the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “I’m here for the look.” She added heart emojis to the caption.

A few moments later, Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan as he enjoyed Fondue. The photo had Saif relishing the melted cheese as he stuck out his tongue while taking a serving. The caption of the photo read, “Fondue ufff.”

Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture of a fireplace at her stay in Gstaad and captioned it, “Waited three years for you.” Before flying off to Gstaad, Kareena and her family had celebrated Christmas with their friends in the UK, a glimpse of which was shared by the actor on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which couldn’t perform well at the box office, but impressed the audience upon its release on Netflix. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s remake of The Devotion of Suspect X. The actor also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film and The Crew in her kitty.