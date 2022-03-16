Kareena Kapoor Khan is back where she belongs, lounging on a beach with baby Jeh. See picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beach vacation is giving us all sorts of goals. The Bollywood star, who’s on holiday with her sons Taimur and Jeh, along with sister Karisma Kapoor and her nephew Kiaan, is treating fans with candid clicks from her trip.

On Wednesday, Kareena posted a picture on her Instagram stories, which showed her soaked in the sun. And giving her company was her younger son, Jeh. Sporting black swimwear, Kareena was snapped facing the waves as Jeh played with the sand next to her. She wrote, “Where I belong…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the company of her son Jeh. (Photo: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the company of her son Jeh. (Photo: Instagram)

On Tuesday, Kareena had shared a photo of Taimur and Kiaan playing on the beach, too. “Brothers,” she captioned the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this click of Taimur and Kiaan in her Instagram stories. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this click of Taimur and Kiaan in her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Kareena on Wednesday also announced her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery, co-starring one of the most sought after actors on streaming, Jaideep Ahlawat, along with Vijay Varma. The Netflix film is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Revealing that her first digital project “has all the right ingredients,” Kareena said in a statement, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”