Kareena Kapoor Khan: Conscious effort to do socially relevant films

Kareena Kapoor Khan she says she has taken a conscious decision to do films that are socially relevant.

Some of her recent outings such as Udta Punjab, Ki and Ka, Veere Di Wedding and her next two releases Good News and Angrezi Medium deal with various social issues like substance abuse, feminism, surrogacy and education.

“There is conscious effort to do movies that have social topic and subjects and stories that can touch hearts. Even if my part is smaller, I want to blend in films that are relevant.

“Films like Veere Di Wedding broke boundaries in many ways, it was a story of four friends, no one addressed their issues in public domain. Similarly, Udta Punjab talked about an important topic,” Kareena told PTI.

Her next release Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is slated to release on December 27.

Kareena is hopeful the film will do well commercially.

“Today it is all about stories and that has been proved with the response to films. Good News has shaped up well. We will get the collections as we have Akshay Kumar as well. We have a great cast and story.”

The actor will begin working on Angrezi Medium in June before moving on to Karan Johar’s Takht in February next year.

“I am excited about both the films. Takht will be grand.”