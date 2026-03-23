‘Heartbreaking’: Kareena Kapoor Khan shuts down rumors of Ranbir Kapoor reviving the iconic RK Studios

Last year, reports were rife that Ranbir Kapoor was all set to revive his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legendary RK Studios, which was established in 1948. However, recently, during an event in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor squashed all such claims, stating that Ranbir is currently focused on acting.

As reported by The Economic Times, Kareena spoke about the revival of RK Studios and said, “That’s just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, ‘This isn’t happening.'”

Kareena admitted that fans really want this generation of the Kapoor family to revive the iconic studio, but clarified that Ranbir is focused on acting. She called her cousin “the best actor in India” today and said he wants to concentrate solely on that. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening,” Kareena said. However, she also added that it is only Ranbir and Karisma who could potentially revive the studio, being the two most successful actors from the current generation of the family. She also clarified that she does not see herself taking up such a responsibility, as she does not think like a director or a producer.