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‘Heartbreaking’: Kareena Kapoor Khan shuts down rumors of Ranbir Kapoor reviving the iconic RK Studios
Kareena Kapoor squashed claims of Ranbir Kapoor set to revive their grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legendary RK Studios.
Last year, reports were rife that Ranbir Kapoor was all set to revive his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legendary RK Studios, which was established in 1948. However, recently, during an event in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor squashed all such claims, stating that Ranbir is currently focused on acting.
As reported by The Economic Times, Kareena spoke about the revival of RK Studios and said, “That’s just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, ‘This isn’t happening.'”
Kareena admitted that fans really want this generation of the Kapoor family to revive the iconic studio, but clarified that Ranbir is focused on acting. She called her cousin “the best actor in India” today and said he wants to concentrate solely on that. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening,” Kareena said. However, she also added that it is only Ranbir and Karisma who could potentially revive the studio, being the two most successful actors from the current generation of the family. She also clarified that she does not see herself taking up such a responsibility, as she does not think like a director or a producer.
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RK Studios, which was founded in 1948, shaped the identity of Indian cinema for decades to come. The studio delivered films like Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), and many more that continue to live on today.
During the conversation, Kareena also spoke about her memorable characters—Geet (from Jab We Met) and Poo (from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)—and how the younger generation, while inspired by these roles, does not want to imitate them. “No one really intentionally wants to (ape them), because you have to have your own identity, and that’s very important,” she said.
Lately, Kareena has opted for more character-driven roles. She will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. Speaking about the same, she said, “Trying to do something different every year. Our film (Daayra) is topical, and I’m really looking forward to it.” Kareena shared that she constantly tries to reinvent herself through her characters and also expressed interest in featuring in a mini-series. “I am hoping to do something really different this year, maybe a good show, maybe a miniseries,” she said.