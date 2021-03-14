Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘There will never be another like you’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a surprise for Aamir Khan fans. On Aamir’s birthday, the actor shared a never-seen-before picture of the 56-year-old from their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing the picture, Kareena wished Aamir with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you.”

She added that she cannot wait for his fans to witness the magic he has created in the Advait Chandan directorial. “Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film.”

The picture has Aamir sharing a hearty laugh. The look is different to what we have seen so far. In the photo, Aamir flaunts his full brown beard and his Sikh avatar. Looks like Mr Perfectionist has got everything perfectly in place, as far as his character in the film is concerned. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Kareena wrapped Laal Singh Chaddha in 2020. In an earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor had said that reuniting with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots has been “unbelievable”.

“It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena told PTI.

Previously scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha will now arrive in theatres on Christmas 2021.