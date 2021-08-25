Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures of son Taimur as he gets ‘road trip ready’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share happy photos of her son Taimur Ali Khan, who seemed to have reunited with his friends. The picture also features Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. While in one photo, Taimur is seen lying on the grass with his friends and enjoying the blue sky, in another photo, the little one is all smiles. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Road trip ready. Thank you for the best time as usual, @gallopsmumbai. my favourite place.” Tusshar tagged the photos as “reunion of class of 2016.”

As soon as Kareena shared the photos, one of her followers mentioned, “Tim looks literally like his Nanaji. So cute.” Another comment also mentioned how Taimur looks like Raj Kapoor. In one of the comments, an Instagram user mentioned how Taimur has glimpses of Rishi Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram and mentioned how she is missing Maldives. She wrote, “Missing the beach while waiting for yoga.” Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh recently visited Maldives to ring in Saif’s birthday.

Talking about Jeh and Taimur, Kareena Kapoor said in an interview that she doesn’t want people to be so interested in her kids.

“Not sharing many pictures of baby Jeh on social media to protect him from the constant pressure of being in the limelight. It is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather.

“At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don’t want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight. And that’s why we have taken this decision for Jeh,” the actor said in an interview with NDTV.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be co-producing Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project with Ekta Kapoor.