Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of Taimur with newborn son on Mother’s Day: ‘These two give me hope’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to her two sons, Taimur and his three-month-old baby brother. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an adorable picture of her older son Taimur holding his younger brother, who is just months old, as she sent a wish for all the “strong” mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. This is the first time the four-year-old Taimur has been seen with his brother. The black-and-white photo shows Taimur smiling at the camera while holding the infant in his arms.

“Today, the whole world is driven by hope. And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there… Keep the faith…,” Kareena wrote, in an apparent reference to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. Kareena’s family members, friends and Bollywood colleagues were all hearts for her post. Amruta Arora, Saba Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma among others sent their love to Kareena and her kids.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Unlike with Taimur, Kareena and Saif have been quite private about their second child– from being discreet about his name to hiding his face in photos. The first picture of the baby that Kareena shared on Instagram was on March 8 on the occasion of Women’s Day. The selfie showed Kareena clasping her baby to her chest. “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves,” Kareena wrote alongside the photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21.