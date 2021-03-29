Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of Taimur as she wishes Holi to fans: ‘Stay safe people’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this image as she wished everyone a happy Holi. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a super adorable picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a pair of white kurta-pyjama to wish her fans a happy Holi.

“Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me,” wrote Kareena with a heart emoji.

Apart from Kareena, a ton of celebrities have taken to social media to share Holi wishes with their loved ones and fans. While Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself, wife Jaya and son Abhishek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a happy photo of herself, husband-singer Nick Jonas and his parents. The family is celebrating in London.

Sonakshi Sinha was yet another celebrity who shared a throwback picture of herself, drenched in colours. “Happppy Holi! Mask pehen ke rakhte toh aaj mein khel rahi hoti 😭😭😭😭 stay safe everyone… ❤️ #throwback,” read the actor’s caption.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a lovely family photo of herself, husband Raj Kundra along with their two children. “Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us🙏” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed movie Forrest Gump. The film has been helmed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Mona Singh, Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as well as Naga Chaitanya are set to make special appearances in the film.