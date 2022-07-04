Kareena Kapoor seals her weekend with a kiss from Saif Ali Khan at the English Channel, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a romantic weekend with husband Saif Ali Khan, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday. Kareena spent some quality time at the English Channel with Saif, and even received a kiss from him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared three clicks from the beach with Saif. The selfies sees her sporting a no-makeup look as she enjoys some unfiltered moments there. In the caption, she joked at the cold weather, writing, “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel… #Is that summer in England?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif, along with their sons Taimur and Jeh are vacationing in the UK for sometime now. Earlier in the day, Kareena posted an adorable picture holding her younger son Jeh tightly. She wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be… #MyJeh baba… #Summer2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena’s post with Jeh received a lot of love from her industry friends, including Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Sophie Choudry, and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. An official Bollywood remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump, it will release on August 11.