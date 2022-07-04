scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor seals her weekend with a kiss from Saif Ali Khan at the English Channel, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing in the UK , along with their sons Taimur and Jeh for sometime now. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 8:44:54 am
kareena saif ukKareena Kapoor Khan sported a no-makeup look. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena)

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a romantic weekend with husband Saif Ali Khan, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday. Kareena spent some quality time at the English Channel with Saif, and even received a kiss from him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared three clicks from the beach with Saif. The selfies sees her sporting a no-makeup look as she enjoys some unfiltered moments there. In the caption, she joked at the cold weather, writing, “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel… #Is that summer in England?”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London album gets thicker as they party with Manish Malhotra, actor Kunal Nayyar. See pics

Kareena and Saif, along with their sons Taimur and Jeh are vacationing in the UK for sometime now. Earlier in the day, Kareena posted an adorable picture holding her younger son Jeh tightly. She wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be… #MyJeh baba… #Summer2022.”

Kareena’s post with Jeh received a lot of love from her industry friends, including Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Sophie Choudry, and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi.

Best of Express Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...Premium
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Why rice and wheat bans aren’t the ...Premium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Why rice and wheat bans aren’t the ...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |When Kareena Kapoor roasted Saif Ali Khan for ‘being all over’ Preity Zinta: ‘Don’t complain…’

Kareena is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. An official Bollywood remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump, it will release on August 11.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement