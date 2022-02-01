Kareena Kapoor Khan says her life was always under ‘scrutiny’: ‘Why I said no to a Bhansali film was discussed for a year’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life has always been under the limelight. From her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, her marriage with Saif Ali Khan, her kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to her films, the actor is always a topic of discussion among her fans. However, it is also one of the things that upsets Kareena. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India’s The Icons, Kareena spoke about how her life was always under ‘scrutiny’.

“My life, my career has been the most talked about. Whether it was my break-up, my marriage to Saif or before that it was my career that wasn’t great or why I wasn’t working with Yashraj or Dharma at that particular time when Rani and Preity were doing all those films,” Kareena said, adding that even the fact that she rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film went on to be discussed for over a year.

“At a point, I felt like my life was up for discussion among anybody, and why? I have no idea. That used to anger me,” she continued. Kareena said she still feels upset when people discuss if Taimur will become an actor, the kind of school he will go to and how privileged he is, but she has dealt with it all in her own way.

“I could have run away from it or be brash about it, but I think I have always been calm and composed about it and dealt with it in my own way. In this industry, you have to get used to it. Earlier, I was immature, would make statements, was brash and would say things if I was angry. Now, I have grown a steel body on me,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said.

Kareena stated that she has never held on to her successes or failures. “They are transient. I am fine with it,” the actor said, adding that for her, she will always hold her family as her priority. “This is my family. I will protect them,” Kareena concluded.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor said she hopes to work as much as possible. When Twinkle remarked that she would be facing the camera even in her 70s, Kareena replied that she would surely share screen space with Akshay Kumar as he definitely would not stop acting even then. “He is already planning a two hero film with Taimur,” joked Kareena.

Kareena and Akshay have shared screen space in several films, including 2019 release Good Newwz. While Akshay will be seen in several projects including Ram Setu, Rakshabandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Prithiviraj, Mission Cinderella and Oh My God! 2, Kareena has Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha in her kitty.