Saturday, April 09, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest photos leave netizens in awe, fans say ‘stunning’

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani treated fans to new photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2022 5:49:13 pm
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan posted a stunning photo of herself. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram)

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a treat for the fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday. Dressed in yellow, Samantha looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photo. Earlier in the day, he also posted a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena looked glamourous in the photo.

“🤍 Being Your Own Unique Self Is Pure Beauty @kareenakapoorkhan,” Ratnani wrote along with the photo.

ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor says Taimur calls abba Saif Ali Khan his best friend: ‘He is a mini Saif’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Kareena also shared some new photos with her fans on her handle. The actor is set to attend United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave, being held in Mumbai. As soon as she shared the photos, her friends poured praises for the actor in the comment section. “Looking lovely,” wrote Zoya Akhtar, while Neha Dhupia dropped fire emojis expressing that Kareena looked hot in an all-black attire. Kareena’s sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi found the actor’s pictures “stunning.” She dropped love-struck emoji along with evil eye amulet emoji.

Fans also posted comments for Kareena. “The queen has arrived,” a fan wrote, while another fan called the actor “Breathtakingly Beautiful.”

Samantha had earlier shared a photo of herself on Friday. In the photo, she was seen taking a walk amidst nature. The actor, who is in Tamil Nadu, shared the picture with a caption that read, “You are just a speck of dust in the universe. If you understand the context of your existence, you will naturally become silent.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, while Samantha is looking forward to the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Kareena has Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to her credit. She also signed her maiden OTT project earlier this year, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

