Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan spend Saturday with family, Taimur tells photographers ‘bas karo’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan kickstarted their weekend with some fun. Jeh was seen riding his toy car, while Taimur had a message to give to the paparazzi present around them.

A video of Taimur has gone viral on social media platforms. where he can be heard saying, “bas karo (stop)” to the photographers present at the moment. This is not the first time when Taimur has interacted with photographers present around him. He often poses for them or waves at them acknowledging their presence.

In an old interview, Kareena had talked about the attention Taimur gets from photographers. She told PTI, “We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents. We haven’t shied away. We never hid Taimur’s face. In Hollywood, they don’t allow children’s faces to come (publish).”

Saif Ali Khan was clicked in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's a cute picture of Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's a picture of Taimur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“He would think ‘what is happening?’ I don’t want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that’s what parents want their children to do. I can’t keep him away,” she said

However, she said the media should also be responsible about clicking Taimur since he is just a child. “I have never stopped them. But the constant attention, scrutiny (isn’t good).”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Saif Ali Khan opened up on a piece of advice he would give to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur or Jeh if they chose to enter Bollywood in the long run. “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottom line is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining,” he said, adding, “Enjoy acting and playing roles.”