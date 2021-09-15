Kareena Kapoor holds son Jeh while Taimur is busy posing with dad Saif Ali Khan, see latest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they flew with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family did not announce if this was a work trip or a leisure trip. Saif-Kareena were recently in Ladies with their sons to ring in Saif’s birthday.

Kareena, who is quite active on social media these days, often shares her family photos on the platform so fans are expecting that she will soon take to Instagram and let them know more about her trip.

See the latest photos of Kareena Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan:

Kareena opted for an all-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena opted for an all-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena brings son Jeh into the frame. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena brings son Jeh into the frame. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Pataudi’s post for photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Pataudi’s post for photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The protective dad Saif. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The protective dad Saif. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taimur looked all excited. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur looked all excited. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taimur poses for the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur poses for the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In these new photos, Kareena can be seen holding Jeh while Taimur is standing by his father. In some of the photos, we can also see Taimur waving for the photographers.

Kareena has time and again shared glimpses of her kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared a lot about them in her recently released book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen on the sets of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her co-star Aamir Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in the recently released film Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jaaferi and was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.