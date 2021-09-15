scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor holds son Jeh while Taimur is busy posing with dad Saif Ali Khan, see latest photos

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were clicked at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. Their sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were seen along with them.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 15, 2021 3:31:38 pm
kareena, saif, taimur, jehKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose with their sons Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they flew with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family did not announce if this was a work trip or a leisure trip. Saif-Kareena were recently in Ladies with their sons to ring in Saif’s birthday.

Kareena, who is quite active on social media these days, often shares her family photos on the platform so fans are expecting that she will soon take to Instagram and let them know more about her trip.

Also read |Saif Ali Khan on getting Pataudi Palace back in the family: ‘I cleared a lease, didn’t re-buy’

See the latest photos of Kareena Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
kareena Kareena opted for an all-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena jeh Kareena brings son Jeh into the frame. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena family The Pataudi’s post for photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan The protective dad Saif. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena family 2 Taimur looked all excited. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) taimur Taimur poses for the photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In these new photos, Kareena can be seen holding Jeh while Taimur is standing by his father. In some of the photos, we can also see Taimur waving for the photographers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kareena has time and again shared glimpses of her kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared a lot about them in her recently released book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen on the sets of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her co-star Aamir Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in the recently released film Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jaaferi and was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

  • RNG

    RNG

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aayushmaan birthday family photos
Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Actor’s best clicks with wife Tahira, kids Virajveer and Varushka

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement