Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘sparkle’ of her life

Saif Ali Khan, who turned 50 today, rang in his birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan on Saturday night. Sharing two videos on her Instagram profile, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.”

While in one of the videos, Kareena and Saif had their party mode on, in the other, we saw Saif planting a kiss on Kareena’s forehead. The couple, who recently announced that they are going to be parents for the second time, looked gorgeous and happy as they posed together.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever.”

Soha Ali Khan shared a happy picture with Saif and Kunal Kemmu. Wishing Saif on his birthday, the actor wrote, “Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2.”

Kunal also shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday Bhai.”

“Happppy 18th with 32 years of experience! To our coolest most stylish saifuuuuu ! Happy birthday,” Amrita Arora wrote on Instagram.

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi also wrote a long post wishing Saif Ali Khan on his birthday.

“Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! ❤️ Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!” she mentioned.

