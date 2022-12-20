Kareena Kapoor rings in eldest son Taimur’s birthday with a special post: ‘Tim, keep jumping on our bed…’

Bollywood’s star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older today. To mark the special occasion, Kareena took to her social media to share a few adorable images of the child where he could be seen looking into the distance, and in another, holding an imaginary microphone and singing into it atop a bed.

Kareena wrote, “Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you❤️. Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching…And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar…And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest?❤️ Happy Birthday Son…❤️ #MyTimTim #Mera beta #Happy birthdayTim,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

Celebs and fans of the actor rushed to comment section to wish the child many happy returns of the day. Sonam Kapoor commented, “Happy happy birthday Tim” while Karisma Kapoor also dropped multiple heart emojis. One user wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful child in the world,” as another mentioned, “Happy birthday to your angel.”

On Monday, Kareena had shared photos from her outing with her son Taimur and her actor husband Saif. Taimur could be seen digging into a delicious-looking croissant, as mom Kareena commented, “This family’s love for croissant continues…❤️. Going for it…❤️. One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…❤️.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had tied the knot in Mumbai in October 2012 after a couple of years of dating. They have two children together, sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif also has two elder children from previous marriage with actor Amrita Singh — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.