Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals new look, says ‘ready for more burp clothes and diapers’

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her new look on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan)

After teasing her fans with the promise of a new look, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan finally took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her new avatar.

A while ago, the actor had posed a question for her fans, asking them whether they want her to dye her hair blonde or balayage. And as it turns out, the talented actor has opted for the latter. Sharing a picture of her latest hairdo, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers.”

The actor also extended a word of thanks to her hairstylist and mentioned, “Thank you my absolutely fabulous Yianni Tsapatori.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new look here:

A couple of days ago, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kareena had shared a picture of her newborn with a caption that read, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay.” This is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s second child. They have a son named Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif and Kareena had tied the knot in 2012 after dating for some time.

Upon the delivery of their second child, Saif had released a statement stating, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has finished shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha